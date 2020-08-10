Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday again charged the Nigerian army to do better in the war against insurgency in the north east.

He reiterated this call on Monday when he met with governors of the north east, security chiefs, and heads of intelligence agencies at the State House in Abuja.

President Buhari, who congratulated the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, for emerging the chairman of the north east governors forum, assured that the security challenges facing Borno state is always on his mind.

According to him, his administration ran on 3 key principles, security, the economy and fighting corruption.

Buhari added that security is the ultimate job of government and that based on the level of insecurity his government inherited, the people of the north east will appreciate what his government has done so far.