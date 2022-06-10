From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court has issued a final order to President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to defend or lose a suit instituted against them on the alleged lopsided appointments in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He issued the order following the refusal of the three defendants to file their defence in the suit slammed on them by an Abuja-based lawyer and human rights activist, Maxwell Okpara.

At yesterday’s proceedings, only the Minister of the FCT, Muhammad Bello, was represented by a legal practitioner, Udom Ibeanem, while Buhari, AGF and FCC were not in court and not represented despite being served with hearing notice.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Chukwuma Ozougwu, drew the attention of the court to the persistent refusal of the three defendants to respond to the originating summons issued and served on them since December last year.

He, thereafter, sought permission of the court to present the plaintiff’s case against them.

However, Ekwo held a contrary position, adding that the matter is such that the three defendants must file their defence.

The judge noted the persistent refusal and neglect of the three defendants to react to issues raised against them since last year, adding, however, that he would prefer to give them one more opportunity to come up with defence.

“If by next adjourned date, the three defendants fail to come up with defence, this court would have exhausted its patience and indulgence.”

Ekwo subsequently fixed October 17 for definite hearing of the suit.

The plaintiff, Opara is contending that President Buhari, the FCT minister and the AGF violated the Federal Character Principle in the recent appointments of permanent secretaries, executive secretaries, personal aids, directors and other members of staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

