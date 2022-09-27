From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media Lauretta Onochie has formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Onochie officially joined the APC at Ward 04, Onicha-Olona, her hometown in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

She was received by the Delta North senatorial chairman of the party, Adizue Eluaka, who presented her with an APC membership card.

The ceremony was witnessed by Aniocha North LGA party chairman Matthew Chinye and an ex-officio of the state executive committee, Nnamdi Ofonye.

Eluaka said he was enthused over Onochie’s membership of the party, as the development portends positive dividend for APC in 2023.

Onochie who is a national officer of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), said that although the President is not on the ballot in 2023, it was imperative to support and ensure victory for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to consolidate on the achievements of the Buhari administration.

Onochie said her formalisation as APC member has debunked whatshe called an “earlier fictitious story” of her purported partisanship.

“With this, I can confidently state that I am now a card-carrying member of the party, APC as against the earlier fictitious story of my purported membership whereby my details were forged and presented to the public,” she emphasised.