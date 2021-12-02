From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Affairs in the office of the Vice President, Hon Gambo Manzo, has called on political leaders, religious leaders and traditional rulers across the country to refrain from making inflammatory and divisive statements that could deepen division and sectionalism in the country.

He rather emphasized on inter-ethnic harmony and unity in order to realise and achieve the much desired national cohesion.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Manzo made the call in a statement, said that the peace and stability of Nigeria is important if the country must continue to make uncommon Progress.

In his words, “President Buhari has shown an unwavering commitment towards the unity of Nigeria, he has continued to spread his Infrastructural imprint across the six Geo-Political Zones without leaving any zone behind.

“Nigeria like other countries of the world has its own challenges in the journey to nationhood, We must endeavour to face the challenge and contribute to national growth and development for us to collectively achieve our target of a United and prosperous Nigeria that we and our generation unborn will be proud of.

“Therefore, it behoves on leaders across all levels to promote peaceful co-existence by dwelling on issues that unite the country rather than exhibiting divisive tendencies.

“Our diversities, ethnic, and socio-cultural groups should be a source of strength and unity in actualisation of our aspiration as a people.

Manzo further called on young Nigerians to identify with the ruling party and support the relentless efforts of the Buhari administration to improve the livelihood of Nigerians through its various social and welfare programmes.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .