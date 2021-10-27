By Lukman Olabiyi

Wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, Ondo and Lagos governors, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu have called for active participation of women in politics.

They stated this in their separate speeches at the hybrid 2021 conference of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos with the theme “Awake”.

Akeredolu, who was special guest of honour, said men have never led the country properly, but that the history of Nigeria would not be complete without the role of women who had contributed to its progress.

“The history of Nigeria is replete with heroic deeds of women. We have had women who had contributed to the progress of this country. We must continue to appreciate them. There is no reasonable society that can push women to the back seat and expect to make progress. If the country must move forward, women must lead us to progress. I am ready to follow women, we must be ready. Women are good leaders. There is need for women who are politically conscious not to leave politics for men alone; they have never led this country properly. You must embrace politics. You must go beyond jamboree of being best political singers at rallies. You can’t be singing at political rallies, you must do something else.”

The Ondo governor urged wives of political office holders to avoid using their conducts to tarnish the integrity of their husbands. Mrs. Buhari, represented by Senior Special Assistant on Admin and Women Affairs to the President, Dr. Rukayyat Gurin, in her message, urged women to use their roles for the greater benefit of the society. She also urged men to support their wives.

Sanwo-Olu urged women to be alert to their responsibilities and not allow themselves to be pushed to the background.

Chairman of COWLSO and First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs) Claudiana Sanwo-Olu urged women to stand and contribute positively to the society.

