By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, Ondo State Governor Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu have called for active participation of women in politics.

They emphasised importance of women in nation-building while speaking at the hybrid 2021 Conference of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), which held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island with the theme “Awake”.

Governor Akeredolu, who was the special guest of honour at the event, said the history of Nigeria would not be complete without the role of women who had contributed to the progress of the country.

According to him, ‘men have never lead this country properly,’ emphasising that men need women in order to address urgent needs of the country.

‘The history of Nigeria is replete with heroic deeds of women. We have had women who had contributed to the progress of this country. We must continue to appreciate them. There is no reasonable society that can push women to the back seat and expect to make progress. If the country must move forward, women must lead us to progress,’ he said.

‘I am ready to follow women , we must be ready. Women are good leaders. There is need for women who are politically conscious not to leave politics for men alone; they have never led this country properly. You must embrace politics. You must go beyond jamboree of being best political singers at rallies. You can’t be singing at political rallies, you must do something else.’

Governor Akeredolu called on men to work with women politically. He urged wives of political office holders to avoid using their conducts to tarnish the integrity of their husbands, adding they should influence their husbands positively in government policies.

The wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, represented by Senior Special Assistant on Admin and Women Affairs to the President, Dr Rukayyat Gurin, in her message, urged women to use their roles for the greater benefits of the society. She also urged men to support their wives.

The Lagos State governor, in his address, urged women to be alert to their responsibilities, and not allowed themselves to be pushed to the background.

“Awake” is a clarion call to the 21st century women to become fully alert to her responsibilities as a pillar, enabler, and catalyst within the family , in the workplace, the civic space, and the larger society. It is a rallying cry to women, young and old, to be bold, assertive and fearless in the quest for a truly just, equitable and inclusive society,’ he said.

In her opening speech, the Chairman of COWLSO and First Lady of Lagos State, Dr (Mrs) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged women to stand and contribute positively to the society.

She added the recent security challenges facing the country such as kidnapping, terrorism and banditry is a wake up call for women to prepare themselves for the future.

‘It’s time to assert ourselves and contribute positively to our society. Don’t be laid back. No matter where you find yourselves, always remember that you have something to bring to the table . We all have a role to play whether you are a grandma, a career woman, house wife, an entrepreneur, a student or a farmer,’ she said.

