Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the former Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF), Chief Ufot Ekaette, contributions helped restored peace to the once troubled Niger Delta region.

“His demise comes at a time when voices like his own are needed to move Nigeria forward in the face of daunting challenges,” a statement Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as saying.

He expressed shock and grief over the death of Ekaette, describing him as “a consummate administrator who dedicated himself to duty in the course of his distinguished public service.

“As a gentleman who had given his best in the service of his country. “The Ekaette would always be remembered not only for his remarkable public service record, but also because of his immense contributions towards bringing peace in the once troubled Niger Delta region,” he said in a condolence statement.

President Buhari assured that “his contributions would never be in vain as the country would always appreciate and remember his great contributions.”

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condoled with the Government and People of Akwa Ibom State and in particular the family of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Ufot Ekaette, who died on Wednesday.

In his condolence message, Lawan described Chief Ekaette as a thoroughbred bureaucrat who gave his best to the service of Nigeria.

“The late Chief Ufot Ekaette was a thorough-bred bureaucrat and statesman whose meritorious service to the country cannot be over-valued,” Lawan said.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has commiserated with the family of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and inaugural Minister of Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Ufot Ekaette over his untimely death.

In a message of condolence to the family of the Obong Ekaette, a one-time Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, and a retired federal permanent secretary, Gov Emmanuel who is a kinsman to the deceased, said Akwa Ibom State would not have been what is today without the positive contribution of the former deputy governor.