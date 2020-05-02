President Muhammadu Buhari has appreciated Nigerian workers for the way they have conducted themselves notwithstanding the difficulties of this COVID-19 pandemic situation. Buhari sent his message of appreciation to the workers through a Zoom meeting of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) yesterday.

The president, who was represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, extended his good wishes and solidarity to the workers, as they marked the May Day celebration.

“The president has shown his appreciation to you for the way you have conducted yourselves in spite of the deleterious effects of this COVID-19 situation. He has extended his gratitude to the Nigerian workers for the way you have fought this coronavirus,” Ngige said in a press release by his media aide, Emmanuel Nzomiwu.

Reacting to fears of possible job losses as a result of COVID-19, the Labour minister allayed the fears, saying that government and social partners would look at the four-pillar policy responses laid out by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) “which are human-centred and built on global solidarity.”

To ensure economic sustainability post-COVID-19, he told the workers that the federal government was developing a comprehensive Economic Sustainability Plan. “The plan is being developed by Economic Sustainability Committee led by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and comprising Ministers of Finance, Industry, Budget, and Planning; Central Bank Governor.

Others are: Ministers of Trade and Investment, Communication and Digital Economy, Interior, Works and Housing, Health, Science and Technology, Labour and Employment and Education. “We are saddled with the responsibility of producing a comprehensive policy for a Nigerian economy functioning with COVID-19,” Ngige said.

He said talks are ongoing between the Presidential Economic Sustainability Committee and employers on job protection and even job creation at this time and progressively post COVID 19. He reiterated that employers would not be encouraged to disengage staff without prerequisite social dialogue and clearance from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Ngige reassured that all relevant factors to the nation’s workforce would be identified, analysed and solidified to ensure job retention and continued realisation of decent work agenda. He praised workers in the healthcare sector for being in the frontline of this war with an invisible enemy.

He also expressed government appreciation to health workers umbrella union, (JOHESU) and for medical doctors, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), for their professionalism and support at this time of global health crisis.

He noted that government has provided hazard allowances and life insurance for those who may lose their lives in the battle against COVID-19, as well as employees compensation for those who may suffer injuries and disabilities in the course of discharge of their duties.