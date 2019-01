Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye , Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that in all the positions he has held in the country, he has never been convicted of corruption.

He made the declaration at Abakaliki township stadium in Ebonyi State.

Buhari was former Head of State in 1983-85, Governor of the Northeastern State 1975–1976, chairman Petroleum Trust Fund between 1994-95.

Details later.