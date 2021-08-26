From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the declaration of N287 billion profit after tax by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the profit declaration was the first of its kind in the Corporation’s 44 years history.

President Buhari, who doubles as substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources, noted that the agency’s losses were reduced from N803 billion in the Year 2018 to N1.7 billion in the Year 2019. He also directed the Corporation’s management to henceforth ensure timely publication of its audited accounts.

The president said the declaration of profit by the NNPC was in fulfilment of an earlier pledge by his administration to publicly announce the financial position of the NNPC.

‘I am pleased to announce the declaration of Profit after Tax of Two Hundred and Eighty-Seven Billion Naira (N287 Billion) in the Year 2020 by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. This is sequel to the completion of the statutory Annual Audit exercise for the Year 2020.

‘The NNPC losses were reduced from N803 Billion in the Year 2018 to N1.7 Billion in the Year 2019 and the eventual declaration of Net Profit in the Year 2020 for the first time in its 44-year history.

‘This development is consistent with this administration’s commitment to ensuring prudent management of resources and maximisation of value for the Nigerian people from their natural resources.

‘I have further directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to timely publish the audited financial statements in line with the requirements of the law and as follow up to our commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability by public institutions.

‘I congratulate the Board, Management and Staff of the Corporation and look forward to greater value creation for the Nigerian people,’ the statement read.