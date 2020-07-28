Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is met virtual meeting with Governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting with the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), which started at about 10:10 am lasted 30 minutes with the Chairman of the PGF and governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, physically present while all others are participating from the various locations virtually.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, were also physically at the meeting.

The Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum told State House Correspondents there will be another meeting at 14:00 with the caretaker committee Chairman of the APC at the State House, after which the press will be briefed.

It is, however, believed that the two meetings have to do with the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo States, as well as the recent defection of former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, from People’s Democratic Party to the APC.