Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, 19 governors under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) and other stakeholders are scheduled to attend the third Federal Government-Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) parley on policy synergy in Jos on November 25.

The Forum has as its theme: “Strengthening Public Service Delivery” and would focus on five key areas: internal security, education, transport, health and social investment.

Director-General of PGF, Mr. Salihu Lukman, said in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, that the event was organised to ensure synergy between the federal and state governments. He also said the target was to reposition local governments for excellent service delivery.

“The aim is to facilitate the development of a commonly-shared service delivery framework for local governments, effective oversight from states and synergy with the Federal Government. This will reposition the local governments for excellent public service delivery to achieve the fundamental goals of local governance,” Lukman said.

He added that the ministers of Internal Affairs, Transport, Education, Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, and State for Health will make presentations at the forum.

President Muhammadu Buhari will be the Special Guest of Honour. Other participants are the EFCC Chairman, Director, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBE), Executive Secretary, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA) and many other government functionaries from the 19 APC-controlled states, he said.