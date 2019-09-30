Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari commended Oyetola for his determination to improve infrastructure, social services, human and capital development in the State, urging him to execute all the programs of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and fulfill his campaign promises to the electorate.

He charged the governor to use the special occasion of his 65th anniversary as another privileged opportunity to rededicate himself to do more service to God and humanity.

Osun State Chapter of the APC has also hailed Governor Oyetola.

In a celebratory message by the party’s Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Kunle Oyatomi, the party told the governor that he was on the threshold of a distinguished career in governance.

“Your efforts on healthcare infrastructure since you assume responsibility as governor have been remarkable.

“You have also since then resurrected that cost efficient culture, (which predated our Independence), of fixing broken and failed sections of our roads before they become death traps.

“You have also refurbished and opened up roads leading to towns, villages and communities that had for some time now been very difficult to access.

“You have shown extraordinary compassion to civil servants, who might have been in some discomfort, but for mutual understanding of the state’s financial position.”