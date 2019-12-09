Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A cleric, Pastor Adewale Giwa, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to apologise to Nigerians for allegedly inflicting sufferings on them.

Specifically, he said President Buhari and the APC have failed to manage the citizens and economy of Nigeria since 2015.

Giwa who is the presiding pastor of Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ Gospel Church, Akure, Ondo State, said Buhari’s language had given the security chiefs power to disobey court orders and maltreat Nigerians.

“Foundations built on lies and deceit can never stand the test of time. President Buhari and the APC have failed to manage the people and the country at large. They no longer maintain a tolerant society.

“They owe Nigerians an apology for what they have put the nation into. Imagine how many court orders they have disobeyed. The court orders the release of somebody and you’re still keeping that person in your custody.

“What signal are you passing across to other African nations and international community? Buhari and the APC should not treat us this way. They are now making Nigerians to regret voting them into power in 2015.

“Under this government, those considered to be speaking the truth are being jailed while they are releasing killers from jail.

“President Buhari and other leaders of his party must fear God; they must know that the table will definitely turn one day…

“Where are the Christians and Muslims under this government? Why are things turning upside down under their supervision? Nobody like Ehud or Samuel who can stand up and speak the truth anymore just because they are protecting their offices.

“I am sure God will send someone like Othniel, Caleb’s nephew, to deliver the people of Nigeria from Cushan-Rishathaim, King of Mesopotamia who was the first oppressor of the Jewish people. He enslaved the people of Israel for eight years, but God sent Othniel to break the yoke. Our God is till alive today, tomorrow and forever. He shall send a successful leader like Samuel to Nigeria.”

“Samuel said to the people of Israel; Here I stand. Testify against me in the presence of the Lord and his anointed. Whose ox have I taken? Whose donkey have I taken? Whom have I cheated? Whom have I oppressed? From whose hand have I accepted a bribe to make me shut my eyes?”