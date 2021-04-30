From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to expose and drag Rev Father Ejike Mbaka to the seat of the Catholic Church in Vatican and before the Pope.

Chieftain and Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, who issued the threats also warned the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry against making utterances that could cause instability in the country.

Mbaka had called on the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari if he fails to resign over increased insecurity in the country.

He had made the call during a recent church service where he lamented the way the country was being run.

However, reacting to Mbaka’s comment in a statement he issued on Friday in Abuja, Nabena said that it is unfortunate for a man of God “who supposed to deploy all known spiritual means of averting crisis to rather resort to threatening a democratically elected government for his own personal benefit while pretending to be speaking for the people.”

He further described as ungodly the call on President Buhari to either resign or be impeached because of the current security challenges.

While making reference to the Bible in the book of Mark 4: 35-40 where Jesus Christ calm the storm when a wild storm came up and the waves crashed over the boat, Nabena said Jesus did not blame anyone but prayed and calm the storm.

“One will wonder who Father Mbaka is emulating because the Lord Jesus Christ did not threaten to bring down the government during his own time. In fact, Jesus Christ obeyed and honoured constituted authority. That’s why he paid his tax.

“We are calling on Father Mbaka to concentrate on his spiritual calling and stop speaking like politicians who it is obvious he (Mbaka) has been dining and wining with. If Mbaka has found another political ally, it is better to leave political message for politicians.

“Calling on President Buhari to either resign or be impeached because of the current challenges is ungodly. Father Mbaka should not, however, take his luck too far because there are lots to tell the Vatican and the Pope about his person and his sources of inspiration,” he warned.

Nabena also called on other clerics to emulate the like of the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, his Deeper Life Bible Ministry, Pastor WF Kumuyi and many other true men of God who will rather fast and pray to avert crisis in the country instead of threatening the government of the day.