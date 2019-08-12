Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the election of renowned Mass Communication lecturer, Prof Ralph A. Akinfeleye, into the World Journalism Education Council.

More than 600 participants from 70 countries participated in the World Journalism Education in Paris, France, last week, where Prof Akinfeleye was elected.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement quoted Buhari as saying that the Federal Government will always appreciate those who bring honour to the country, particularly in the areas of scholarship and other lofty endeavours.

“It is in that light that the President sees the recent election of foremost Mass Communication teacher, Prof Ralph A. Akinfeleye, into the World Journalism Education Council, the first African to achieve such feat.” Buhari noted that the election of Akinfeleye, “hoists Nigeria’s flag proudly once again in the international arena.”

The President urged the university don to serve diligently in the three-year term, in which he would represent not only Nigeria, but the entire African continent.