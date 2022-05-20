President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, commended Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State for hosting and providing social support to Internally Displaced Persons( IDPs) from other states in the North East.

He spoke when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu at his palace in Bauchi during his one-day official visit to the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, the president said Bauchi State has always been the leading state in northern states in offering succor to poor people including displaced persons.

He noted that, his administration has a deepest respect for traditional institutions in recognition of their values in the society and appreciated the Emir of Bauchi for his positive contributions not only in Bauchi state but also in the affairs of the National Council of Traditional Rulers.

“I want to commend the Government and people of Bauchi State for their generosity of recieving people who have been displaced as a result of the activities of insurgents and terrorists.

He commended Governor Bala Mohammed for the infrastructure revolution drive of his administration.

“The intervention of the government in the areas of Education, health , water supply, housing, Agriculture, poverty alleviation and infrastructural development are highly commendable .

“I am here to pay you respect and to thank you for the fatherly role that you are playing not only in Bauchi state but even in the affairs of the national traditional Council rulers and I want to assure you that I have the deepest and the greatest respect for the traditional institutions in this country because they are the custodian of our religion and values and for their role in the society.

“My gratitude to Bauchi Emirate Council and the people of Bauchi State for always according me with warmest reception and I considered Bauchi as my second home because of the love people of Bauchi endowed me over my political life.”

Responding, the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting traditional rulers to contribute towards national development.

He applauded Governor Mohammed for the giant infrastructure development of his administration since his assumption of office three years ago.