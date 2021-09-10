From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The cream of Igbo leadership, yesterday, converged on Owerri to join Governor Hope Uzodimma to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari who was in Imo State for a one day official visit.

Two governors of the South East were physically present while the others were represented, as Buhari commissioned four projects executed by the Uzodimma administration.

Imo State Council of Ndi-Eze was joined by other traditional rulers across Igboland led by Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, to receive the president.

The political class came in their numbers, including serving and former national assembly members. Former Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters, Rear Admiral Ebitu Ukiwe, Prof Anya O Anya and Prof George Obizor, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide were also among prominent Igbo leaders who were in Owerri to welcome and meet with Buhari.

The list also included former Chief of Army Staff, Gen Ihejjirika, Chief B.B Apuogo,former Senate President, Ken Nnamanni, Gen Ogbonna (retd), Senator Ike Nwachuku, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, all serving ministers and many more.

The president who arrived Owerri to a rousing reception said he was impressed with the quality of jobs executed by Uzodimma.

Among the projects he commissioned were the Ihiagwa/Nekede/ Obinze road, the ballon driven underground tunnel which is checking flood in Owerri and Egbeada By-pass road.

Buhari also commissioned the ultra modern Executive Council Chambers before he went into a meeting with Igbo leaders, traditional rulers and other stakeholders.

The president described Uzodimma as a man who shared the same principles with him when it comes to development and Nigeria’s unity. He said by working on infrastructure and security, Uzodimma was on the same page with him in creating job opportunities for youths.

Buhari noted that the projects he commissioned were of world class quality and would greatly improve the lives of Imo people.

In his welcome address, Governor Uzodimma thanked the president for believing in him and his administration by personally visiting Imo to commission projects.

He also conveyed the appreciation of the government and people of the state to President Buhari for the swift manner he brought to an end the recent security breaches in the state.

He told the president that the projects he commissioned were conceived and executed by the government after a holistic assessment of the problems of the people.

He said the technology balloon driven tunnel would considerably check the incessant flooding in Owerri while a second one was also on the way.

He assured Buhari that the people of Imo state believed in the unity of Nigeria and that the people were coexisting with other Nigerians peacefully.

It was learnt that the meeting between the president and Igbo leaders centred on issues affecting the people of the South East in the context of one Nigeria.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.