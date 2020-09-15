Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, approved the appointment of four new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan made this known in a statement signed by, Director, Information HoCSF, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries are James Sule, Kaduna; Ismaila Abubakar, Kebbi; Ibiene Patricia Roberts, Rivers; and Aliyu Shinkafi Shehu Zamfara.

Yemi-Esan said the swearing in and deployment of the new appointees, would be announced in due course.