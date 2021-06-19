From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of five new permanent secretaries into the civil service of the federation.

This followed the recent successful conduct of the selection process of permanent secretaries.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, made the announcement in a statement by Director Press and Public Relation, HOCSF, Mr. AbdulGaniyu Aminu in Abuja.

Their names are: Mr. Adebiyi Olufunso, (Ekiti), Mrs. Maryann Onwudiwe, (Enugu), Mr. Yusuf Ibrahim, (Katsina), Mr. Ogunbiyi Olaniyi, (Lagos) and Mr. Ibrahim Kana (Nasarawa.)

According to Yemi-Esan, the date of the swearing-in and deployment of the appointees will be announced in due course.