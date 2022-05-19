From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Jummai Adamu Tutuwa as the substantive Director-General of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO) with effect from May 10.

Dr Tutuwa is to take over from Dr Agnes Asagbra, who was saddled with the management of FIIRO from February 2020.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to the statement released to reporters in Abuja by the Deputy Director (Press), Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovations, Atuora Obed, Dr Tutuwa was the Director in charge of the Biotechnology Centre at National Biotechnology Development Agency (Nabda) in Jalingo, Taraba State.