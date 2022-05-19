From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Jummai Adamu Tutuwa as the substantive Director-General of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO) with effect from May 10.
Dr Tutuwa is to take over from Dr Agnes Asagbra, who was saddled with the management of FIIRO from February 2020.
According to the statement released to reporters in Abuja by the Deputy Director (Press), Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovations, Atuora Obed, Dr Tutuwa was the Director in charge of the Biotechnology Centre at National Biotechnology Development Agency (Nabda) in Jalingo, Taraba State.
