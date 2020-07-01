President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, specialist in Investment Promotion and Economic Development, lawyer and a veteran of business promotion within and outside Nigeria as the new Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority(NEPZA), a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.

The president’s approval was given in a letter addressed to the Minister, dated 26th June, 2020 and signed by Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to the President.

A statement by the Media Assistant to Minister of Trade and Investment, Mr Julius Toba-Jegede, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, hailed President Mohammadu Buhari over the appointment of Prof Adesoji Adesugba.

The minister, who expressed confidence over the choice of Adesugba said his wealth of experience coupled with his academic exposure would add value to the attainment of NEPZA’s core mandate,urging the new appointee to pilot the affairs of the agency with transparency and open-door policy that will accelerate Federal Government’s target for economic zones across the country, especially in the area of job creation.

An accomplished specialist in Investment Promotion and Economic Development, Adesoji Adesugba is known for his proficiency in organizational development and institutional reforms. He has combined the best in private sector entrepreneurial acumen with an expert ability to navigate public sector practice.