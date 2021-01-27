From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Adolphus Aghughu for appointment as the Auditor-General of the Federation pursuant to Section 86(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

In a statement by by the Senior Special Assistant to the President of National Assembly Affairs (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, said Aghughu has been acting as the Auditor-General since the voluntary retirement of Mr. Anthony Ayine from service upon attainment of the mandatory retirement age of 60 years on 25th October 2020.

The Auditor-General designate hails from Edo State and, holds a master’s degree in economics; he is a Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management and Associate member of Chartered Institute of Taxation. He became an Auditor in the Office of the Auditor-General in 1992 and was promoted to the rank of Director of Audit in January 2016.

In a related development, the President has also nominated Victor Muruako for appointment as Chairman for the Fiscal Responsibility Commission in accordance with provision of section 5(3) of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

Muruako, a legal practitioner had served as the Secretary to the Fiscal Responsibility Commission and currently acts as the Chairman of the Commission. He is from Imo State.

Both letters of nomination have been forwarded to the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan for confirmation by the Senate.