From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Adolphus Aghughu for appointment as Auditor-General of the Federation pursuant to Section 86(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Affairs (Senate), Babajide Omoworare, said Aghughu had been acting as Auditor-General since the voluntary retirement of Mr. Anthony Ayine upon attainment of the mandatory retirement age of 60 years on 25th October 2020.

The Auditor-General designate hails from Edo State and holds a Master’s degree in Economics. He is a Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management and Associate member of Chartered Institute of Taxation. In a related development, the President also nominated Victor Muruako for appointment as Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission in accordance with provision of section 5(3) of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007. Muruako, a legal practitioner had served as the Secretary to the Fiscal Responsibility Commission and currently acts as Chairman of the Commission. He is from Imo State.

Both letters of nomination have been forwarded to the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan for confirmation by the Senate.