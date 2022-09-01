From Uche Usim, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ahmed Halilu as the substantive Managing Director of Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company, NSPMC Plc.

Halilu has been operating in acting capacity since May 16 when the former Managing Director, Abbas Masanawa, resigned to enable him pursue his gubernatorial ambition.

Before the elevation, Halilu was the Executive Director, Corporate Services of NSPMC.

Sources said Halilu’s appointment confirmation follows the recommendation of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who doubles as the NSPMC Board Chairman.

“We have received a memo informing us of Halilu’s appointment confirmation” a source at NSPMC told Daily Sun.

Halilu has over 23 years of experience in the Banking industry having worked with African International Bank Limited, AIB and Zenith Bank Plc.

He was a participant of Senior Executive Course 39, 2017 of the National Institute for Policy & Strategic Studies Kuru, Jos leading to award of Member of the National Institute, mni.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture B. (Agric), Masters in Business Administration as well as Masters in International Affairs & Diplomacy all from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.