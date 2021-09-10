From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Yusuf Aminu Ahmed as Chairman/CEO of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) for an initial term of three (3) years.

In a statement by Director Information Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the appointment is in accordance with the provision of Section 4 (1) of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (Establishment) Act of 1976.

The appointment is with effect from 3rd September, 2021.

Until the appointment, Ahmed was the Overseeing Director for the Office of the Chairman/CEO of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission. He is Professor of Nuclear Physics with several years of research in Nuclear Instrumentation and Spectrometry.

The Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission was established in 1976 with the mandate to construct and maintain nuclear installations for the purpose of generating electricity, undertake research into matters relating to the peaceful use of atomic energy as well as educate and train persons in matters with respect to atomic energy and radioactive substances among others.

