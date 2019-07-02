Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Gambo, Gumel Aliyu, as the Director-General, National Agency for the Control of Aids, NACA, for an initial term of four years.

The Permanent Secretary, General Services Office in the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle, in a statement said the appointment was in line with the provision of Section 8, Sub-Section (4) of National Agency for the Control of Aids (Establishment) Act, 2007.

The appointment is with effect from June 26, 2019.

Aliyu is a Public Health Physician with background in HIV Epidemiology and Disease Prevention.

Until the appointment, he was the Country Director, University of Maryland Programmes in Nigeria.

