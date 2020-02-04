President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed retired a Nigerian professional footballer, former Super Eagles player and Assistant Coach, Daniel Amokachi, as Nigeria’s Football Ambassador.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Amokachi, a member of the 1994 Super Eagles Team that won the African Nations Cup in Tunisia, was also in the Nigerian Olympic Football Team to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics that won the Gold Medal.

In addition to his football exploits in Europe, particularly in England where he won the FA Cup with Everton in 1995, Amokachi after retirement has managed Nasarawa United and Enyimba Football Club of Aba.

“As Nigeria’s Football Ambassador – a largely ceremonial role –Amokachi will assist the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to scout for talents and be part of processes to revive the country’s football development.

“He will also serve as a mentor to young sports men and women,’’ the presidential aide stated.(NAN)