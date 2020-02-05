Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed ex-international, former Super Eagles player and assistant coach, Daniel Amokachi, as Nigeria’s Football Ambassador.

This was announced in a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“As Nigeria’s Football Ambassador, a largely ceremonial role – Amokachi will assist the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to scout for talents, be part of processes to revive the country’s football development, as well as mentor young sports men and women,” Garba said.

Amokachi, a member of the 1994 Super Eagles Team that won the African Nations Cup in Tunisia, was also in the Nigerian Olympic Football Team to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics that won the Gold Medal.