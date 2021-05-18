From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Comrade Issa Aremu as the Director of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS).

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said: “President Buhari has also approved the appointment of Comrade Issa Aremu as the Director of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS). Comrade Aremu has been a notable Trade Unionist who has risen through the ranks in the Trade Union hierarchy in Nigeria.”

NILS was established in 1990, as the only tripartite National Institution in the West African Sub-Region responsible for providing workers’ education.

Shehu also announced the appointment of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the substantive Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Before his appointment, Mallam Fikpo held the position in acting capacity.

Shehu said the appointments which are for a period of four years take effect from May 18, 2021.