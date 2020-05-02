Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (retd) as the new Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, said in a statement the appointment takes effect from Thursday, 30th April 2020, for an initial period of 4 years in accordance with Section 3 of the National Emergency Management Agency Act.

The statement said the erstwhile Director-General, Mustapha Maihaja, has been directed to handover all official matters to Muhammed immediately.

President Buhari thanked the out-gone Director-General who was appointed in 2017 for his services and charged the new appointee to serve with diligence and commitment.