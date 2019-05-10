Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Bakut Tswah Bakut, the Director-General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR).

The appointment, according to a statement by the Resident Information Officer, IPCR, Abu Michael, took effect from December 27, 2018.

“The appointment was conveyed in a letter with reference: SGF.6/S.7/T/187, dated 6th May, 2019, signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha,” Abu said.

Abu added that in the letter, the SGF wrote: “I am pleased to inform you that Muhammadu Buhari, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, has approved your appointment as Director-General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution for an initial term of four (4) years in accordance with Section 9 (3) (a) of the IPCR (Establishment) Act, 2007.”

Michael further said Abu pledged his unalloyed support to the Federal government and commitment to repositioning IPCR for greater service to Nigeria and Africa.

Bakut also expressed appreciation to President Buhari for the appointment, saying it was a demonstration of the commitment of his government towards the promotion of peace and national unity.

“Bakut also commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its understanding and support when he held sway in an acting capacity since August 8, 2018,” Abu added.

Bakut, a doctorate degree holder in International Relations, according to Abu, had since August 7, 2014, fulfilled the necessary requirements for professorial position as satisfied by external assessors.

“Chairman of the IPCR Governing Council on 18th December 2018, approved him as a Professor of International Relations and African Studies,” Abu further said.