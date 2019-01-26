From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof Nelson Braimbraifa, as acting Managing Director for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said following a Federal Executive Council (FEC) resolution, has equally vested the supervisory role of the commission in the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, as well as approved the dissolution of the extant board. Also appointed as Acting Executive Director (Finance and Administration) of NDDC is Mr. Chris Amadi, while Engineer Samuel Adjogbe becomes the Acting Executive Director (Projects). The above appointments take immediate effect.