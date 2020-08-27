Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as Interim Administrator (Amnesty Programme) with effect from August 21, 2020.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this followed the President’s approval of the disengagement of Prof. Charles Quarker Dokubo from Office as the Coordinator, Amnesty Programme with immediate effect.

Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme.

President Buhari appreciated the services of Dokubo to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wished him the best in his future endeavours.