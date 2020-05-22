Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has appointed the Ebonyi State Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Godswill Obioma, the new registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO).

Prof. Obioma, is to replace Prof. Charles Uwakwe, who was sacked few days ago by the President alongside some senior officials of the Council for corruption and other maladministration.

The President, in a letter dated 15th May, 2020 with Reference No: FME/PS/396/C1/1/134 and signed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, stated that the appointment which is for an initial tenure of five years, takes effect from 14th May, 2020.

Obioma, a professor of education measurement and evaluation, was born on 12th December, 1953, and hail from Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The new NECO Registrar on Friday, 22nd May, formally took over the affairs of the Council from the former Acting Registrar, Mallam Abubakar Gana at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna.

He was a former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) and has held other key positions in the education sector, among which are: Director, Monitoring, Research and Statistics, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB); Director Monitoring and Evaluation Universal Basic Education Programme; Director Monitoring and Evaluation National Primary Education Commission and Head, Department of Science, Mathematics and Technology, University of Jos.