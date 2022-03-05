From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Sonny Echono as the new Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund). Sonny Echono is the immediate past Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, and member, Board of Trustees of TETFund among other important national assignments.

He spent seven years as permanent secretary in various ministries. Four years was spent in the Ministry of Education while the remaining years was spent in other ministries.

He is expected to take over from Prof. Sulaiman Elias Bogoro, whose five-year tenure will end on March18 2022. Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, in a statement, described Echono as an accomplished technocrat who is expected to bring to the job, his diverse wealth of experience spanning infrastructure, business administration, procurement management, ICT and the education sectors.