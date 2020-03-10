Paul Osuyi, Asaba

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, as the Executive Director of Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services in the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency(NIMASA).

The appointment which is sequel to the tenure expiration of the Dakuku Peterside-led board that was inaugurated on March 10, 2016 also comprises a new Director-General and two other executive directors.

Ochei who hails from Onicha-Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, was Speaker of the state assembly between 2011 and 2014 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He contested the governorship primary of the PDP in December 2014 when the incumbent governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa emerged as the flag bearer for the 2015 election.

Ochei later contested the 2015 senatorial election for Delta north on the platform of the Accord Party but was unsuccessful.

He joined the All Progressive Congress (APC) shortly after the 2015 general elections, and unsuccessfully helped to steer the ship of the main opposition party in Delta State from crisis.

The former Speaker threw his hat into the ring again for the governorship election in 2019 but was frustrated out due to the intractable crisis that rocked the APC in the state.

Ochei is seen as a grassroots politician with versed knowledge in cerebral disciplines of engineering, financial management, corporate governance, education administration and law.

Residents of the state especially his kinsmen in Anioma nation (Delta north senatorial district) hailed President Buhari for the appointment, saying the new appointee will not disappoint in his new position.