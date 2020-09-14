Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of four new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, announced in a statement Monday signed by HoCSF Director, Information, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries are: James Sule, Kaduna; Ismaila Abubakar, Kebbi; Ibiene Patricia Roberts, Rivers; and Aliyu Shinkafi Shehu Zamfara.

Yemi-Esan said that the swearing-in and deployment of the new appointees, will be announced in due course.