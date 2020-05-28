Uche Usim, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday appointed Dr Yau Usman Idris as the Director-General of Nigeria Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA).

In a letter conveying the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, congratulated the new DG and urged him to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in him.

The appointment is with effect from 19th February 2020.

The Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection Act 1995 the Federal Government established the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA) on 3rd August 1995 with the responsibilities for nuclear safety and radiological protection regulation in Nigeria. Indeed the NNRA began effective operation in May, 2001.