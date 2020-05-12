Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prince Paul Ikonne as the Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA).

The appointment, which is for initial period of five years, is effective 1st June, 2020.

According to a statement by Director if Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, until the appointment, Ikonne has been a founding father of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State in 2014 and has held several responsibilities in the state.

He list the responsibilitirs to include Commissioner for Lands between 2007-2008, as well as Commissioner for Works and Transport between 2008 to 2009 among others.

“President Buhari congratulates him on the appointment and urges him to bring his wealth of experience on the new assignment,” the statement said.