From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Honourable Nasiru Baballe Ila as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

The Chartered member of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, (ANAN), replaces Hon. Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub who has been appointed Minister by the President.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Ila, a product of Victory College, Alexandria and West London College, United Kingdom, was a successful businessman with interests in haulage, ginnery and tannery before his foray into politics.

In 2011 and 2015, he was voted into the lower chamber of the National Assembly as a member representing Tarauni Federal Constituency in Kano.