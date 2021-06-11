From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has appointed Mr. Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, as the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the appointment in a statement issued in Abuja by the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi.

Ilelah will be taking over from Professor Armstrong Idachaba, who headed the NBC as acting director-general, following the exit of Is’haq Modibbo Kawu in February, 2020.

Mohammed said Ilelah’s appointment is for a tenure of five years in the

first instance.