From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as acting Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Buhari’s approval was sequel to the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

NJC’s Information Director, Soji Oye, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

The statement reads: "

The Acting appointment takes effect from 1 August 2021. Hon Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf will be sworn-in by the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Hon. Dr. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, on Monday 16 August 2021 (tomorrow) by 10.00am at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”