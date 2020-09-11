Godwin Tsa Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has for the second time appointed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) as a member of the Special Purpose Vehicle for Presidential Power Initiate to assist the government in improving the delivery of power in the country.

Other members of the committee who were inaugurated by the president in Thursday include the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman; and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

A statement by the Spokesperson to the AGF, Dr Umar Gwandu, stated that other members of the committee are the Director-General of Nigeria’s Bureau of Public Enterprise, Mr. Alex Okoh, and the President Nigerian Society of Engineers, Babagana Mohammed.

The president who performed the ceremony described power sector as one of the most critical components of sustainable development, expressed commitment to improve the delivery of power in the country as his enduring and defining legacy.

He said following the Federal Executive Council Approval, the coast is

It is now clear and the SPV has the responsibility of executing the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), providing project management for the implementation of PPI and serve as the key manager to ensure cohesion and seamless execution.”