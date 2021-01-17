From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former military administrator of Lagos and Borno states, General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) as the Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

As a close ally of President Buhari, General Marwa had worked assiduously as Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse, PACEDA, between 2018 and December 2020, along with others to develop a blueprint on how to end drug abuse in Nigeria.

Sources in the presidency and the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja confirmed that the appointment takes immediate effect.

At the anti-drug law enforcement agency, a top official who craved anonymity said that the management team of the organisation is ready to welcome Marwa as he resumes this week.

Noted for his tradition of excellent in performance wherever he went to, there are already high expectations of enduring reforms by staff of the agency and Nigerians who have been commenting on the appointment since the information leaked online on Friday night.

Highly polished, intellectually deep and a pan-Nigerian, Marwa was once military attaché, Nigerian Embassy, Washington DC, USA, and defence attaché, United Nations, New York, as well as former ambassador to South Africa and the Kingdoms of Lesotho and Swaziland.

He obtained a master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard University and another master’s degree in International Affairs from the University of Pittsburgh. These are in addition to his training in the Nigerian Military School and the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.