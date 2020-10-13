Fred Itua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed his special assistant on social media, Lauretta Onochie, as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The revelation was made in a letter addressed to the Senate on Tuesday and read by its president, Ahmad Lawan.

Onochie, who is often involved in face-offs with Nigerians on social media, is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President also named three other nominees.

The letter read:

‘Appointment for Commissioners for INEC. Pursuant to paragraph 14 of part 1f of the first schedule of the 1999 constitution. They’re Prof Mohammed Sani, Katsina; Lauretta Onochie, Delta; Prof Kunle Ajayi, Ekiti; Seidu Ahmed, Jigawa.’