Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has appointed chief executive officers for nine agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, said President Buhari appointed Mr. Buki Ponle as Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN); Mr. Nura Sani Kangiwa, Director General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism; Mr. Francis Ndubuisi Nwosu, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council; Mr. Ebeten William Ivara, Director General, National Gallery of Arts; Mr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria and Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo, General Manager/Chied Executive Officer, National Theatre.

Other appointments include, Mr. Ado Mohammed Yahuza, Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, National Institute for Cultural Orientation; Prof. Aba Isa Tijjani, Director General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments and Mrs Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao, Director General, Centre For Black And African Arts And Civilisation.

The appointments take effect from September 1.