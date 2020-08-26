Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has appointed chief executive officers for nine agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

The Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, disclosed the appointments in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja.

Adeyemi said in an approval letter by President Buhari which was conveyed to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, Buhari appointed Mr Buki Ponle as Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), while, Mr. Nura Sani Kangiwa was named the Director General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism.

Buhari also appointed Mr. Francis Ndubuisi Nwosu as Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council; Mr. Ebeten William Ivara, Director General, National Gallery of Arts; Mr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria and Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo, General Manager/Chied Executive Officer, National Theatre.

Others appointed by President Buhari include Mr. Ado Mohammed Yahuza, Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, National Institute for Cultural Orientation; Prof. Aba Isa Tijjani, Director General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments and Mrs Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao, Director General, Centre For Black And African Arts And Civilization.

“The appointments take effect from 1 Sept. 2020,” Adeyemi said.