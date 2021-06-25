From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abujq

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a Chairman, and an Executive Secretary for the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

According to Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the Chairman is Mr Atuonwo A. Obinna, while the Executive Secretary is Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, reappointed for another four years.

The appointment of Obinna as Chairman Governing Board for a four-year term is in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003.

