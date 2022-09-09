From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Prof. Muhammad Nasir Sambo, as the Director General, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and Prof. Yusuf Abdullahi as the Chief Medical Director (CMD), University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, (UITH).

Deputy Director, media and public relations, federal ministry of health, Ahmadu Chindaya, in a statement, on Friday, indicated that the appointments were conveyed in letters signed by the Minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, adding that both appointments are with effect from 1st June, 2022, for an initial tenure of four years.

Dr. Ehanire while congratulating the new appointees charged them to be more productive and revolutionized in their new historic national assignment.

The Minister also admonished them to run the institutions under their watch as government corporate entity rather than personal business. “All eyes are on you,” he declared.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mahmuda Mamman, in his remarks,

urged the appointees to follow the rules and regulations guiding the Civil Service Act in order to exonorate them from any form of misfortune and misrule.

NHIA Director General, Prof. Nasir Sambo, in his remarks assured that he will do everything within his power to ensure that unity prevail in the organization.

He promised to build bridges and not destroy, and work assiduously to contribute his quota towards national development. “I will provide a framework that will facilitate the smooth operations of all stakeholders in the health insurance eco-system.”

On his side, Prof. Yusuf Abdullahi, in his remarks commended the entire management and staff of the Ministry especially the Minister for his doggedness and leadership style in steering the wheel of the Ministry to higher pedestrals.